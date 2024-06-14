Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,363 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,933 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,081 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in First Solar by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,007 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,935,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of First Solar by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 603,236 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $97,202,000 after purchasing an additional 53,277 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLR. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $274.00 target price (up from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.72.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,519 shares of company stock valued at $13,324,756 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar Stock Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ FSLR traded down $17.95 on Friday, hitting $273.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,165,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,881. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $306.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.