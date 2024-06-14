Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.0% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $634,465,000. Dantai Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet by 160.0% during the third quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 24,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,254.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,958 shares of company stock worth $25,805,853. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.80. 10,819,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,944,531. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.35 and a 1 year high of $180.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

