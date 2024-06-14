Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 4.2% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $2.94 on Friday, hitting $425.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,580. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $428.86. The company has a market capitalization of $151.05 billion, a PE ratio of 76.34, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.22.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

