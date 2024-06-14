Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,966 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Perficient worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Perficient by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,412 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Perficient by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,682 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in Perficient by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Perficient by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perficient alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Perficient in a report on Saturday, June 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Perficient from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

Perficient Stock Down 0.1 %

PRFT traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $74.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,895. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $96.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.69 and its 200 day moving average is $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.63.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Perficient had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.