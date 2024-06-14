Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 19.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,659,000 after buying an additional 907,743 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,831,000 after purchasing an additional 664,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $43,482,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 164.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,359,000 after purchasing an additional 301,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 12.1% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,204,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,051,000 after purchasing an additional 238,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HQY shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barrington Research increased their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.42.

In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $2,694,784.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,106,739.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,693,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $2,694,784.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,106,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,745 shares of company stock valued at $5,482,530 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HQY traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.48. The stock had a trading volume of 367,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,298. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.21 and a 200 day moving average of $76.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.32, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.55. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $59.02 and a one year high of $87.72.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

