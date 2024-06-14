Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Makes New $271,000 Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $8,857,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1,412.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,062,000 after acquiring an additional 555,353 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,807 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,409,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.07.

Insider Activity at Welltower

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Welltower Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.04. 1,758,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,602. The firm has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.86 and a 52-week high of $105.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.89.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

