Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.24. The stock had a trading volume of 32,118,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,002,723. The firm has a market cap of $306.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $40.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average is $35.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

