Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 1,291.2% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,718 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth $8,743,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 1,706.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 650,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 614,500 shares during the period. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its stake in SunOpta by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 556,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SunOpta by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,999,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 523,830 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STKL stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $5.46. 356,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,063. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.89. SunOpta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Free Report ) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.87 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

STKL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

