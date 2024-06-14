Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 3,609 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the period. California Resources makes up 0.6% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 420,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,127,000 after acquiring an additional 270,508 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in California Resources by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,440,000 after buying an additional 190,588 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in California Resources by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 167,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the third quarter valued at about $1,824,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 38.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Resources

In other California Resources news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,779,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

California Resources Stock Performance

CRC stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $48.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,038. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.97. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $58.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.21 million. California Resources had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was down 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

