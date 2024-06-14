Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 943,900 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the May 15th total of 726,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,039,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund stock traded up 0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting 19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 169,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,319. The business has a fifty day moving average of 21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of 21.42. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund has a fifty-two week low of 11.97 and a fifty-two week high of 25.10.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Company Profile

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

