Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Short Interest Update

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Stabilis Solutions Stock Performance
SLNG traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,578. The firm has a market cap of $76.92 million, a PE ratio of 138.05 and a beta of 0.74. Stabilis Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21.
Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.77 million for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 0.84%.
Institutional Trading of Stabilis Solutions
Stabilis Solutions Company Profile
Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides clean energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.
