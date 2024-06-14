Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $112.00 at Bank of America

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. DZ Bank downgraded Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.00.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $80.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.53. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

