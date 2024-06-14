Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Starwood Property Trust has a payout ratio of 96.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.5%.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of STWD stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,528. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Insider Transactions at Starwood Property Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on STWD shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

