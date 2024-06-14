State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.04.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STT shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

State Street Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $147,421,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 541.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 751,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,117,000 after buying an additional 634,422 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 430.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 735,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,841,000 after buying an additional 596,567 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $45,687,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,563,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,145,000 after buying an additional 573,016 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STT opened at $71.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.68.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. Equities research analysts predict that State Street will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. State Street’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

