Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Shares Down 0.3%

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $62.57 and last traded at $62.57. Approximately 5,777 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 4,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.75.
Stella-Jones Stock Down 0.3 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.54.
Stella-Jones Company Profile
Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.
