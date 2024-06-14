Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Gap Down to $21.08

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.08, but opened at $20.20. Stellantis shares last traded at $20.21, with a volume of 1,836,790 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STLA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

Stellantis Trading Down 4.1 %

Stellantis Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $1.147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,168,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 35,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

