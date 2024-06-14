Stifel Nicolaus Raises Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target to $30.00

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Bird Construction from $18.50 to $20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of BIRDF stock opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $19.08.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

