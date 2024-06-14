Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.80 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.29.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $3.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $426.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.98. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $5.20.

In other news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 30,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 108,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,920.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 216,988 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,932,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

