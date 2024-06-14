Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of DexCom Put Options (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 11,852 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 87% compared to the average daily volume of 6,354 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $49,126.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,648.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,648.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,837 shares of company stock worth $8,377,125 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 10.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,633 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 16.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,828 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 19.1% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 27.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 977,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,231,000 after buying an additional 211,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Up 1.9 %

DexCom stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 74.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.94.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

