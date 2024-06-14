StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Up 1.0 %

APWC stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.56 million during the quarter.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

