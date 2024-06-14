StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Performance

CLWT opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58. Euro Tech has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $1.94.

Euro Tech Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

