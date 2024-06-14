StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Stock Performance

Shares of Value Line stock opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $385.50 million, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.06. Value Line has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $62.09.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 21.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line

About Value Line

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALU. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line during the first quarter worth $346,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.