StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of Value Line stock opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $385.50 million, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.06. Value Line has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $62.09.
Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 21.23%.
Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.
