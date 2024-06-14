StockNews.com Lowers Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $244.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.79. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $205.53 and a 1 year high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 67,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,893,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.