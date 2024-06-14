StockNews.com Lowers FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) to Buy

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ FONR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.05. 5,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,119. The company has a market capitalization of $95.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.21. FONAR has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $24.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FONAR by 1.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 87,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in FONAR by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in FONAR by 37.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FONAR by 7.8% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FONAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

