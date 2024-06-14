StockNews.com Lowers VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) to Sell

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Bank of America raised VNET Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.90 to $2.70 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

VNET Group Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of VNET Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. 530,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.33. VNET Group has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $267.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.41 million. VNET Group had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maso Capital Partners Ltd grew its holdings in VNET Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,853,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 1,199.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 42,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 39,050 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VNET Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VNET Group by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 58,817 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

