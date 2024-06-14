StockNews.com Upgrades HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

HUTCHMED Price Performance

HUTCHMED stock opened at $18.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02. HUTCHMED has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $21.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 353.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in HUTCHMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the 3rd quarter worth about $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

