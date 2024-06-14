Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 237,323 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 115,729 shares.The stock last traded at $107.79 and had previously closed at $109.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STRA. Truist Financial upped their price target on Strategic Education from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Strategic Education from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Strategic Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Strategic Education from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Strategic Education Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.60.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. Strategic Education had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $290.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 56.87%.

Insider Transactions at Strategic Education

In other Strategic Education news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.55, for a total value of $29,637.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,442.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.55, for a total value of $29,637.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,442.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 462 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $55,897.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,225.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,062 shares of company stock worth $128,410. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Strategic Education

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 984 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 27.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Strategic Education by 118,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

