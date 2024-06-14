Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

STRM stock opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $32.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 30.84% and a negative net margin of 82.75%. The company had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Streamline Health Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 935,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 468,242 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 740,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 72,993 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 504,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.