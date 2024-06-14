Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %
STRM stock opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $32.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 30.84% and a negative net margin of 82.75%. The company had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Streamline Health Solutions
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Streamline Health Solutions
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.