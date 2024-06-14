Stride (STRD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $96,858.85

Stride (STRD) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Stride token can now be bought for approximately $1.80 or 0.00002716 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stride has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stride has a market capitalization of $157.80 million and $96,858.85 worth of Stride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Stride Token Profile

Stride launched on September 4th, 2022. Stride’s total supply is 87,826,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,825,728 tokens. Stride’s official Twitter account is @stride_zone. The official message board for Stride is stride.zone/blog. Stride’s official website is www.stride.zone.

Buying and Selling Stride

According to CryptoCompare, “Stride (STRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Osmosis platform. Stride has a current supply of 87,826,193 with 87,825,728 in circulation. The last known price of Stride is 1.77563094 USD and is up 3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $101,422.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stride.zone/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stride using one of the exchanges listed above.

