STV Group (LON:STVG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
STV Group Stock Performance
LON:STVG opened at GBX 278 ($3.54) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £126.63 million, a PE ratio of 3,088.89 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 252.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 218.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00. STV Group has a 12-month low of GBX 175 ($2.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 297 ($3.78).
STV Group Company Profile
