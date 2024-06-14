STV Group (LON:STVG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

STV Group Stock Performance

LON:STVG opened at GBX 278 ($3.54) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £126.63 million, a PE ratio of 3,088.89 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 252.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 218.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00. STV Group has a 12-month low of GBX 175 ($2.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 297 ($3.78).

STV Group Company Profile

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, and Studios segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment and drama programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

