Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) VP Craig Palleschi Sells 1,000 Shares

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) VP Craig Palleschi sold 1,000 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $20,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of SPH traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $19.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,505. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $498.09 million during the quarter.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Suburban Propane Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 790,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 679,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 103,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 428.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 390,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 316,430 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 338,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 210,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 22,368 shares in the last quarter. 30.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

