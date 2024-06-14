Sunpointe LLC Acquires New Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000. Union Pacific accounts for 0.9% of Sunpointe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 225,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,144,000 after acquiring an additional 29,888 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,281 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 34,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 11,463 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,717,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.10. 2,068,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,061. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.37 and its 200-day moving average is $240.59. The stock has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.06 and a 1-year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.70.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

