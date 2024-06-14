Sunpointe LLC Makes New $422,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,631 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Comcast by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after purchasing an additional 121,279 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $495,694,000 after purchasing an additional 368,685 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie cut their price target on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.44. 12,692,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,194,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average is $41.68.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

