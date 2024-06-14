Sunpointe LLC Purchases New Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Invst LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,435 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL traded down $1.77 on Friday, hitting $138.08. 11,326,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,498,766. The firm has a market cap of $379.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $142.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

