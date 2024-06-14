Sunpointe LLC Purchases New Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,852 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. Visa makes up approximately 1.3% of Sunpointe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on V shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.66. 8,495,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,284,486. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.17 and its 200-day moving average is $272.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $495.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.37 and a 52 week high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.