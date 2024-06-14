Sunpointe LLC Purchases New Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,080 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 19,137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in Adobe by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 2,805 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $21,532,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE traded up $66.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $525.31. The company had a trading volume of 14,836,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $474.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $541.20. The company has a market cap of $235.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.35.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

