Sunpointe LLC Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 102,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $2,409,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 454,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,435,000 after buying an additional 9,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,319,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,515,000 after buying an additional 95,273 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.24. 32,118,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,004,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $40.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.43.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

