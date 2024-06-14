Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Up 156.8% in May

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 156.8% from the May 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Suntory Beverage & Food Price Performance

Shares of STBFY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.04. 12,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,888. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.69. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $19.33.

About Suntory Beverage & Food

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited engages in manufacture and sale of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and foods in Japan, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, health supplements, and food for specified health uses.

