Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 2%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $833.41 and last traded at $854.11. Approximately 2,613,679 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 8,606,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $871.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $954.38.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $840.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $696.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth about $55,943,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $739,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.