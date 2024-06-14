Susquehanna Increases NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $155.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $138.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NTAP. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush boosted their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $127.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. NetApp has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $127.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.82 and a 200 day moving average of $98.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.25.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,095.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,095.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,068,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,871 shares of company stock worth $1,828,830. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 9.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,006 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 114.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,994 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in NetApp by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,860 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

