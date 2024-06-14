Synchrony Financial’s (SYF) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.55.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

NYSE SYF opened at $42.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $46.72.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $60,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

