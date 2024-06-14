Synthetix Market Capitalization Tops $710.28 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last week, Synthetix has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $710.28 million and approximately $24.21 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for about $2.17 or 0.00003273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Synthetix Coin Profile

Synthetix launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 328,193,104 coins and its circulating supply is 327,769,196 coins. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Synthetix

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

