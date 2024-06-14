Taylor Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,611 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Taylor Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,611 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 19,796 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. CMG Global Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.74.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $1,346,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 261,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,068,735.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $1,346,160.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,068,735.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,434,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,876,248. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $240.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.11. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $218.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

