Taylor Financial Group Inc. Makes New $279,000 Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Taylor Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.05. 3,619,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,792,606. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.37. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.23%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 3,350 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

