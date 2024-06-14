Taylor Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Taylor Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.57.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GS stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $446.76. 1,558,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,310. The business has a 50 day moving average of $438.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $471.48. The company has a market capitalization of $144.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.