Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TMHC. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.40.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $56.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.07. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $37.23 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $9,534,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 164,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $9,894,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $9,534,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,599,080 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 57,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 31,045 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 89.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 17,986 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

