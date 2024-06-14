TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM) Short Interest Update

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the May 15th total of 26,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TCTM Kids IT Education Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TCTM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.17. 1,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,281. TCTM Kids IT Education has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82.

Get TCTM Kids IT Education alerts:

About TCTM Kids IT Education

(Get Free Report)

See Also

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of IT-focused education services in Mainland China. It offers supplementary science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education programs to young children aged between three and eighteen through online teaching models and instructors from online or offline learning centers.

Receive News & Ratings for TCTM Kids IT Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCTM Kids IT Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.