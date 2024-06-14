TD Cowen Lowers Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $294.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Cowen from $350.00 to $294.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Accenture from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $367.50.

Shares of ACN opened at $282.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.98. Accenture has a 1 year low of $278.69 and a 1 year high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $189.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Clear Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.6% during the first quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Accenture by 8.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,680,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $575,480,000 after acquiring an additional 124,068 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 22.8% during the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 50,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,633,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

