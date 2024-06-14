Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Shares Gap Down to $20.10

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.10, but opened at $19.50. Telephone and Data Systems shares last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 55,766 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.62.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently -15.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,785,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,810,000 after acquiring an additional 774,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,248,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $224,762,000 after purchasing an additional 565,371 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $9,144,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,205,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

