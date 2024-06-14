Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

TLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Telos from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.

In other news, CEO John B. Wood bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,843,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,603.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld bought 84,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $263,957.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 339,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,067.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John B. Wood bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,843,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,603.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 503,610 shares of company stock worth $1,970,882 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Telos by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,539,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after buying an additional 1,537,848 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Telos by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,697,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after buying an additional 816,567 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Telos by 35.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 490,269 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Telos by 69.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 614,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 252,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Telos in the first quarter worth about $916,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TLS stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.05. Telos has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $5.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Telos had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 million. Research analysts expect that Telos will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

